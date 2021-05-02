Conforto HR in 9th, questionable call help Mets beat Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and the New York Mets benefited from a very questionable call by the second base umpire to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Saturday night.

Conforto led off the ninth by connecting against Hector Neris (1-3).

Conforto also had a two-run double in a four-run first inning against former teammate Zack Wheeler. The Mets squandered the 4-0 lead but recovered to win for just the fourth time in 12 games – even after center fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis exited with hand injuries.

Alec Bohm tied it with a two-run homer for the Phillies, who have alternated wins and losses in their last 10 games. Philadelphia hasn’t won consecutive games since a three-game sweep of Atlanta to open the season.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, second base umpire Jose Navas ruled Andrew McCutchen ran out of the baseline to avoid an attempted tag by shortstop Francisco Lindor on what became an inning-ending double play. Replays showed McCutchen ran in a straight line from first to second.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, sitting out after getting hit in the face by a pitch Wednesday, was ejected for arguing from the top step of the dugout.

Trevor May (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and Edwin Diaz struck out two in a perfect ninth for his third save. New York relievers have thrown 19 straight scoreless innings.

NATIONALS 7, MARLINS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) – Patrick Corbin ended his 10-game losing streak, pitching seven solid innings and leading Washington over Miami.

Josh Bell hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, Yan Gomes had a two-run homer and Josh Harrison had three hits as Washington won its third in a row.

Corbin (1-3), who opened the season on the COVID-19 injured list, began the afternoon with a 10.47 ERA in four starts. He limited the Marlins to two runs and four hits and posted his first win since last August.

Jesus Aguilar hit a solo home run for Miami, his sixth shot over his last eight games. Paul Campbell (0-2) made his first major league start after four relief appearances.

WHITE SOX 7, INDIANS 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Tim Anderson hit a grand slam, Leury Garcia drove in three runs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and Chicago beat Cleveland.

Lance Lynn (2-1) allowed three runs over five innings in his return from the injured list for the White Sox, who have won seven of nine.

Austin Hedges homered and Josh Naylor had two hits for the Indians, who have dropped eight of 13.

Lynn, sidelined since April 17 because of a right trapezius strain, allowed four hits and struck out two. He issued two walks, doubling his season total after four starts.

Anderson hit his second career slam off a wild Triston McKenzie (0-1) for a 5-0 lead in the second inning after Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk.

CUBS 3, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) – Nick Hoerner hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning and Chicago’s bullpen shut down Cincinnati.

Hoerner drove in Javier Baez with one of his three hits, a two-out single off reliever Sean Doolittle to complete the Cubs’ comeback from a 2-0 deficit.

Rex Brothers (1-0) struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth, the first three of eight strikeouts piled up by five Chicago relievers over five innings.

The first two batters reached against Craig Kimbrel in the ninth before he regrouped to get the next three for his fifth save.

Cincinnati left-hander Amir Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo in the eighth and celebrated by punching himself in the chest several times, and he appeared to yell something in Rizzo’s direction. Baez yelled at Garrett from the dugout and Garrett took a few steps in that direction, prompting both benches and bullpens to empty. No punches were thrown and there were no ejections.

Reds starter Luis Castillo (1-3) lasted 5 1/3 innings with the help of two assists by right fielder Nick Castellanos and center fielder Nick Senzel’s diving catch.

ROYALS 11, TWINS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Andrew Benintendi hit two homers, Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs, and Kansas City cruised past Minnesota.

Danny Duffy (4-1) continued his strong start to the season in helping the AL Central-leading Royals bounce back from Friday night’s 9-1 loss. He allowed one run and two hits in seven innings, striking out seven and exiting with an 0.60 ERA.

Matt Shoemaker (1-3) gave up nine runs and eight hits in just 3 1/3 innings. Alex Kiriloff homered for the second straight day for the Twins and Nelson Cruz added his 425th career homer.

ASTROS 3, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Jose Urquidy scattered four hits over seven shutout innings and Houston made an early lead stand up.

Jose Altuve doubled on the first pitch of the game, leading to a three-run inning. Houston got three hits in the first inning and only one more the rest of the game.

Urquidy (2-2) walked one and struck out five. Ryan Pressley got his fifth save.

Tampa Bay starter Josh Fleming (1-3) gave up three runs on three hits and five walks in six innings.

ORIOLES 8, ATHLETICS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Matt Harvey won his third straight start and Baltimore took advantage of Oakland’s sloppy play to score six runs in the third inning.

The Athletics made two errors and threw a pair of wild pitches to help Baltimore break loose.

Harvey (3-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 inning. It marked the first time since 2018 with Cincinnati that the former All-Star ace had won three starts in a row.

Jesus Luzardo (1-3) lasted just three innings, giving up six runs, although only three were earned.

YANKEES 6, TIGERS 4

NEW YORK (AP) – Jameson Taillon earned his first win in exactly two years, Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs, and New York beat Detroit.

Gleyber Torres also drove in three runs as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games.

Taillon (1-2) allowed one run, three hits and struck out eight over five innings. The Yankees had lost in each of his four previous starts.

Taillon’s previous win came on May 1, 2019, for Pittsburgh in his last outing before having his second Tommy John surgery.

Spencer Turnbull (1-2) gave up four runs and five hits in five innings. The Tigers lost their fourth in a row and dropped to an MLB-worst 8-20.

Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in as many chances.

BLUE JAYS 6, BRAVES 5, 10 INNINGS

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) – Randal Grichuk lined an RBI single in the 10th inning, George Springer hit his first two homers with the Blue Jays, and Toronto rallied to beat Atlanta.

Grichuk won it with two outs and the bases loaded when he hit an 0-1 pitch from Nate Jones (0-2) into center field.

Jordan Romano (2-1), the eighth Toronto pitcher on a bullpen day, worked a scoreless 10th inning.

Atlanta’s Cristian Pache hit a grand slam for his first major league homer. Ronald Acuna Jr. connected for his ninth home run this season.

Springer tied it at 5 with his seventh-inning solo shot off Luke Jackson. He got the Blue Jays within 4-2 in the third on an opposite-field, two-run homer to right against Charlie Morton.

Springer, playing in his third game with Toronto, signed a $150 million, six-year free-agent contract in the offseason and missed time with oblique and quadriceps injuries.

RANGERS 8, RED SOX 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered and had an RBI triple among his trio of hits, and Willie Calhoun’s three hits included a two-run homer as Texas topped Boston.

Josh Sborz (2-1) allowed one run in relief and struck out three of the five batters he faced to earn the win. Ian Kennedy whiffed all three hitters in the ninth inning for his sixth save in six opportunities.

Calhoun’s homer off Matt Andriese (0-1) in the sixth gave the Rangers a 6-5 lead. Kiner-Falefa tripled home Charlie Culberson later in the inning.

Back-to-back doubles by Calhoun and Culberson in the eighth produced Texas’ eighth run.

Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer for the Red Sox.

CARDINALS 12, PIRATES 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jack Flaherty pitched six solid innings to keep his record perfect and Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer in the first to send St. Louis over Pittsburgh.

Flaherty (5-0) struck out nine while winning his fifth straight start. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks and improved to 7-1 in 10 career starts against the Pirates.

DeJong’s drive off Trevor Cahill (1-3) capped a four-run first.

St. Louis won for the seventh time in nine games. The Cardinals have also won six games in a row at Pittsburgh and 14 of their last 16 at PNC Park.

Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each had three of the Cardinals’ 15 hits. Arenado doubled, tripled and drove in three runs.

Colin Moran had three hits and two RBIs for Pittsburgh, which lost its third straight.

PADRES 6, GIANTS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Blake Snell earned his first win for San Diego, backed by Manny Machado’s early three-run homer against San Francisco.

Pinch-hitter Jurickson Profar connected on a solo homer in the eighth inning and Jake Cronenworth added a two-run single as the Padres pulled away.

Snell (1-0) gave up one earned run and five hits in five innings, striking out six. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was acquired from Tampa Bay in an offseason trade.

Machado went deep against Anthony DeSclafani (2-1) in the first.

ROCKIES 14, DIAMONDBACKS 6

PHOENIX (AP) – Dom Nunez launched a grand slam, Trevor Story had three hits that included a two-run homer and Colorado pounded out 18 hits in a win over Arizona.

It was a good start to May for the Rockies, who had the most losses in the National League during April with a 9-17 record. The top three hitters in Colorado’s lineup all had good nights: Raimel Tapia had four singles and scored two runs, Story added a double to go with his homer and Ryan McMahon had two hits and four RBIs.

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen (1-1) needed 93 pitches to get through four innings. He gave up four earned runs and six hits while striking out seven.

By the end, Arizona turned to infielders Asdrubal Cabrera and Wyatt Mathisen on the mound.

Austin Gomber (2-3) gave the Rockies a solid outing, allowing four runs – two earned – over six innings.

BREWERS 6, DODGERS 5, 11 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Travis Shaw homered and hit a game-winning single, and Milwaukee scored three runs in the 11th inning to beat scuffling Los Angeles.

The Dodgers, who have dropped three straight to the Brewers, also lost starter Dustin May to an apparent injury after just 27 pitches.

The game was tied at 2 after nine innings and 3-all after 10.

In the 11th, Drew Smith hit a two-run triple off Drew Rasmussen to give the Dodgers a 5-3 lead.

But the banged-up Brewers responded. They loaded the bases with no outs after Alex Vesia (0-1) started the inning with two walks. Mitch White gave up a sacrifice fly to Kolten Wong, an RBI single to Avisail Garcia and the game-ending hit to Shaw.

Angel Perdomo (1-0) got the win.

ANGELS 10, MARINERS 5

SEATTLE (AP) – Jared Walsh homered in consecutive innings, and Los Angeles star Mike Trout hit his 28th long ball in Seattle.

Walsh followed Trout’s 10th career first-inning homer in Seattle with a solo shot, then added a two-run drive in the second that made it 8-0. The Angels have won four of six.

Walsh’s second multi-homer game marked the fourth time an Angels player connected in the first two innings.

Trout is the only Mariners opponent with more than 20 home runs in Seattle.

Anthony Rendon had a two-run double in the five-run second and added a two-run homer in the fourth to complete the scoring for the Angels.

Griffin Canning (2-2) struck out nine and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings. Canning and four relievers combined for 16 strikeouts. The Mariners also left 17 runners on base.

Ljay Newsome (1-1) gave up three homers and seven hits over two innings in his first start of the season. He pitched in place of Marco Gonzales, one of three starters on the injured list for the Mariners.

Mitch Haniger hit his seventh homer for Seattle.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports