Conley, Texas Tech beat Army 6-3 at Lubbock Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Cal Conley hit two home runs, Braxton Fulford added another, and Texas Tech beat Army 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of the double-elimination Lubbock Regional.

Conley’s first home run, a two-run shot to right field, made it 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning and the Red Raiders led the rest of the way. Fulford’s home run scored Kurt Wilson an inning later and Conley hit a solo shot in the fifth to make it 6-2.

Tim Simoes went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Black Knights and Jeremiah Adams went 2 for 3 with a solo homer that capped the scoring in the seventh inning.

Top-seeded and eighth-ranked Texas Tech (37-15) also beat Army 11-2 in the opening game of the 2019 Lubbock Regional.

No. 4 seed Army (28-24), making its ninth NCAA Regional appearance and its third in the last four years, fell to 4-17 all-time in regional games.

