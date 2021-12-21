Cooper scores 18 to carry George Mason over American 67-44

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Devon Cooper had 18 points as George Mason routed American 67-44 on Tuesday night.

Cooper made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 15 points for George Mason (7-5). Xavier Johnson added six assists.

Johnny O’Neil had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-8). Marvin Bragg added six rebounds.

Colin Smalls, the Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

