The highest-ranked player in this opposite-field event is Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark. He would have to win to have a mathematical chance of getting into the top 50, though that would be unlikely with greater points available at Match Play. This is the final week before the Masters takes the top 50 in the world. … The winner is exempt into the PGA Championship but not the Masters. … Hojgaard and his twin brother, Rasmus, are in the field. They won in consecutive weeks on the European tour last year. … Joel Dahmen picked up his first career PGA Tour victory last year. He was No. 81 in the world when he won. The other three winners in the Dominican Republic were outside the top 200 — Brice Garnett (214), Graeme McDowell (257) and Hudson Swafford (345) … The field includes every champion in the short history of the event, including Nate Lashley and Dominic Bozelli when it was a Korn Ferry Tour event.