SANDY, Utah (AP)Sergio Cordova scored and Zac MacMath stopped one shot to lead Real Salt Lake to a 3-0 victory Sunday over Sporting Kansas City.

Cordova put RSL (9-6-6) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 50th minute. Andrew Brody had an assist on the goal.

Pablo Ruiz and Jefferson Savarino both scored once for RSL.

RSL outshot Sporting KC (5-12-5) 18-5, with 10 shots on goal to one for Sporting KC.

John Pulskamp saved seven of the 10 shots he faced for Sporting KC.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. RSL hosts Dallas and Sporting KC hosts Los Angeles FC.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

—

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports