Cork from Western Carolina is 5th D1 transfer added by TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)TCU added a fifth Division I transfer when Western Carolina forward Xavier Cork joined the incoming class for the Horned Frogs and coach Jamie Dixon.

Cork, who is from Sulphur Springs, Texas, played 58 games the past two seasons for Western Carolina. The 6-foot-9 forward led the Southern Conference this season by shooting 64.1% from the field while averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

The Frogs are coming off a 12-14 season, their first losing record in Dixon’s five seasons since taking over at his alma mater. They finished eighth in the 10-team Big 12 Conference.

Cork is part of TCU’s incoming class with Damion Baugh from Memphis, Maxwell Evans from Vanderbilt, Micah Peavy from Texas Tech and Shahada Wells from Texas-Arlington. The Frogs also signed Navarro College center Souleymane Doumbia, one of the top-rated JUCO big men.

