Correction: NWSL Season Preview story

In a story May 14, 2021, about the National Women’s Soccer League, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Dell Loy Hansen had stepped down as owner of the NWSL’s Utah Royals and MLS’s Real Salt Lake amid controversy over comments he made about the MLS team joining protests over the shooting of James Blake. Real Salt Lake had joined protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
Trending Right Now
Don't Miss
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Livestream Alerts Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Livestream Alerts
Community Calendar
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Latest Weather Forecast Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Latest Weather Forecast
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
FOX51 Twitter & Facebook
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter