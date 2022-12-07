SAN ANTONIO (AP)In the headline of a story first published Dec. 2, 2022, about the Conference USA championship game, The Associated Press transposed letters in the abbreviation of the winning team. UTSA, not USTA, beat North Texas 48-27.
February 12 2023 05:30 pm
