COVID-19, injuries force Bishop Gorman to cancel Friday’s season opener

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Bishop Gorman Crusaders will not play their 2020 season opener Friday as a number of factors left them with very few players available to take the field against Tomball Christian Homeschool.

Head Coach Brady McCoy tells KETK that one player has tested positive for the coronavirus. In turn, several other players are now under quarantine as dictated by contact tracing. Some of them will have to isolate themselves for 14 days, while others ten days.

In addition, the CRU is also dealing with another group of players that are out with injuries.

Gorman only has 22 players on its varsity roster altogether.

McCoy expressed that with such a small group of guys that could play Friday, he and school officials determined that it would not be safe to attempt to play a full 11-on-11 ballgame at this time.

The Crusaders are scheduled to play Arlington Grace Prep at home on Friday Oct. 2. McCoy said by Monday, they will decide whether or not they will be able to play that contest.

