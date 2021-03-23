COVID-hindered Canadiens hope to start series vs. Oilers

The coronavirus pandemic finally has halted a game in the NHL’s all-Canadian North Division.

The opener of a three-game series between Edmonton and host Montreal was postponed Monday after Montreal forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi became the first Canadian-team players to enter the league’s COVID-19 protocol since the season began Jan. 13.

Edmonton and Montreal are scheduled to play Wednesday and Friday in Montreal.

The extra two days might give the Canadiens a chance to figure out how to stop Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the league’s top two scorers.

McDavid entered the week with a league-leading 60 points and was tied for first in goals with 21. Draisaitl was second with 50 points.

Oilers coach Dave Tippett paired McDavid and Draisaitl on Saturday against visiting Winnipeg, and the move worked, as the Oilers rallied for a 4-2 victory, their third in a row.

“I think that we’re resilient. We figured out different ways to stick around and win hockey games,” said Draisaitl, who scored the winner. “It’s obviously a big part of making the playoffs. I think we’ve done a great job of that this year. Obviously, we have to keep that going.”

Tippett said he had planned to keep the McDavid-Draisaitl duo together Monday in Montreal.

“We’ll start them and see how it goes,” Tippett said before the game was postponed. “It’s an easy switch to make with just Draisaitl and (Ryan) Nugent-Hopkins flipping places. We can change momentum in a game whichever direction we want to go.”

That versatility has helped the Oilers catch Toronto with 42 points in the North Division. Edmonton can take sole possession of first place with a win or an overtime loss Wednesday.

Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme, who is 4-3-5 since replacing the fired Claude Julien, said he knows what a 1-2 punch the Oilers’ stars can pack.

“They’re definitely a huge part of their team’s offense. There’s no doubt about it,” Ducharme said. “We always have to make sure to say active and take away their time and space.”

The Canadiens, who have won two of the first three meetings between the teams this season, actually have fared well in that regard. They’ve limited McDavid and Draisaitl to no goals and three assists in the three games.

“Every game against them is a challenge,” Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen said. “They’re the top two guys in the league. … It’s going to be an exciting week.”

The Canadiens are expected to be without forward Tyler Toffoli all week because of a lower-body injury. Toffoli, whose 18 goals are tied for third in the league with Draisaitl and Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen, was hurt last Friday in a 3-2 overtime loss against Vancouver.

Montreal rebounded with a 5-4 shootout victory against the Canucks on Saturday, their first past regulation this season. They were 0-6 in overtime and 0-3 in shootouts.

“It’s definitely nice to get the proverbial monkey off our back,” Canadiens goaltender Carey Price said. “So let’s move on, and if we have another one, we’ll try to win that one.”

–Field Level Media