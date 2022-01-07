COVID outbreak at French club Troyes forces postponement

PARIS (AP)The French league game between Troyes and first-division rival Montpellier was postponed Friday after 13 players at Troyes tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s the second of this weekend’s slate of games to be called off because of coronavirus outbreaks as Ligue 1 returns from its winter break.

Saturday’s game between defending champion Lille and Lorient was postponed after a dozen Lorient players tested positive over the past week. Two members of Lorient’s technical staff also tested positive.

Montpellier had been scheduled to host Troyes on Sunday. New dates for the games have not been set.

On Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain said Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler had tested positive ahead of its game at Lyon on Sunday. Earlier in the week, PSG announced goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had also tested positive.

