GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Shawndarius Cowart scored 19 points to guide Grambling to a 76-70 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

Cowart made 7 of 15 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Tigers (9-6, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Christon added 15 points and five rebounds.

Marcus Garrett led the Wildcats (5-10, 1-1) with 22 points. Kevin Davis pitched in with 15 points and six rebounds. Joe French, Zion Harmon and reserve Derrick Carter-Hollinger Jr. all scored 11.

