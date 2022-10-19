DALLAS (KETK) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, according to Head Coach Mike McCarthy.

Prescott is expected to throw 40-50 balls at practice on Thursday, according to Jane Slater, NFL Network reporter.

Prescott fractured his thumb in the Cowboys’ first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the past five games, the backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played in his place, leading the Cowboys to a 4-1 record over that span.

The Cowboys will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at noon.