Cowboys keep Rush as backup for Dak

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush throws a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – As news of NFL roster cuts continues to come in on the day teams are required to reach their 53-man rosters, the Cowboys have made their move at the backup quarterback position….for now.

The team confirmed that quarterback Cooper Rush will backup Dak Prescott in the 2021 Cowboys season. Rush beat out Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert for the backup spot. The other two quarterbacks were among the players that have been released as of early Tuesday afternoon.

But wait… The New England Patriots released veteran quarterback Cam Newton as part of their roster reduction, and Dallas is one of a handful of teams that might be interested in signing Newton into a backup role.

The rest of the player cuts will be confirmed by 3 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.