Cowboys’ McCarthy talks for first time ahead of 2021 season

For the first time since the NFL season ended, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy met with the media on Thursday to talk about the 2021 NFL Season.

McCarthy announced the retirement of veteran defender Tyrone Crawford at the news conference.

He also spent time on the team’s needs for both the defense and the backup quarterback position.

It was just a few weeks ago, that the Cowboys reached an agreement with star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Just a few months ago, the team fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after just one season, while resigning offensive Kellen Moore to a multiyear extension.