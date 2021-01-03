Cowboys sign offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, to multi-year extension

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 28: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement tonight on a multiple-year contract extension that will keep Kellen Moore in place as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Moore has been in that position with the club for the past two seasons.

Statement from Kellen Moore:

I am very excited to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as the offensive coordinator. I will no longer be pursuing the head coaching job at Boise State. I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again.

We are building something special here in Dallas. I am thankful to the Jones family and Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job.