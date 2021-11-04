Coyotes claim goalie Wedgewood off waivers from New Jersey

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)The Arizona Coyotes have claimed goalie Scott Wedgewood off waivers from the New Jersey Devils.

The move, announced Thursday, gives the Coyotes some goalie depth after Carter Hutton suffered a lower-body injury last week.

The 29-year-old Wedgewood went 0-2-1 with a 3.19 goals-against average in three games with the Devils this season. He previously played with the Coyotes in 2017-18, going 5-9-4 with a 3.45 goals-against average in 20 games.

Wedgewood is 10-20-9 in 43 career NHL games.

The winless Coyotes have relied on rookie Karel Vejmelka with Hutton out. The 26-year-old Czech goalie is 0-6-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average.

