GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)Nick Schmaltz scored twice and had five assists for a franchise-record seven points as the Arizona Coyotes recovered from a five-goal Ottawa rally to beat the Senators 8-5 on Saturday.

Schmaltz helped set up four straight goals in the third period after the Coyotes fell behind. Carson Keller scored twice, including a goal that made it 5-all, and Lawson Crouse put Arizona ahead with a power-play tally.

Playing his second NHL game, Arizona rookie Matias Maccelli scored his first career goal to give Arizona a 4-0 lead midway through the second period. Parker Kelly then scored twice as the Senators got five goals in little over six minutes to go ahead 5-4 early in the third period.

The Coyotes, who beat NHL points leader Colorado on Friday, have won two in a row, three of four and four of six in their best extended stretch of the season. Shayne Gostisbehere and Dyson Mayo also scored in the third for Arizona.

Josh Norris, Alex Formenton and Nick Paul scored for the Senators, who have lost four in a row.

FLYERS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Cam Atkinson had two goals and an assist, Joel Farabee chipped in three assists and Philadelphia edged Chicago.

Oskar Lindblom and Derick Brassard also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the fourth time in the last 25 games while continuing their home-ice dominance of the Blackhawks. The Flyers have won 16 straight regular-season contests at home against Chicago. The Blackhawks’ last regular-season victory in Philadelphia came on Nov. 9, 1996.

Dylan Strome had a pair of goals and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost five of seven. Kane had an assist, upping his team-leading totals to 39 assists and 56 points.

The game featured 12 penalties, and things got chippy at times, especially in the third period. Philadelphia defenseman Kevin Connauton limped off the ice after a hit by Kirby Dach with 8:59 to play.

ISLANDERS 2, BLUES 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Oliver Wahlstrom and Brock Nelson each scored, Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves and New York held on to beat St. Louis.

Sorokin had 14 stops in the third period as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid.

Robert Thomas scored for St. Louis with 2:52 left and Jordan Binnington recorded 18 saves, but the Blues fell for the second straight game despite a late push.

The Islanders’ Kyle Palmieri had two apparent goals overturned. The first came in the opening period after St. Louis challenged for goaltender interference. The second came midway through the third period when Palmieri tipped a shot past Binnington on the power play, but referees determined after video review that Palmieri redirected the puck while his stick was above the crossbar.

PANTHERS 6, RED WINGS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Anton Lundell scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had three assists and Florida beat Detroit to finish a five-game homestand 2-3-0.

Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Lundell scored in the first period as the Panthers built a 3-1 lead. Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Carlsson netted one as Florida moved to 25-6-0 on home ice. Sam Reinhart and MacKenzie Weegar each had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots.

Robby Fabbri and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, which was swept in its two-game Florida road trip and is 2-5-0 in the past seven games.

Thomas Greiss left in the second period after surrendering his fifth goal on 23 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic replaced him and made 15 saves.

–

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports