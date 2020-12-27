Coyotes send Derek Stepan to Senators for 2nd-round pick

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)The Arizona Coyotes have traded veteran center Derek Stepan to the Ottawa Senators for a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

”On behalf of the entire Coyotes organization, I would like to thank Derek for everything he did for the Coyotes the past three seasons,” Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said in a statement Saturday night. ”Derek is the consummate professional and a class act. We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Stepan played three seasons with the Coyotes, providing scoring and a veteran influence in the locker room. The 30-year-old had 10 goals and 18 assists last season while helping Arizona earn its first postseason appearance since 2012.

Stepan had 39 goals and 80 assists in 224 games in three seasons with the Coyotes. He spent his first seven seasons with the New York Rangers and has 167 goals and 232 assists in 10 career NHL seasons.

