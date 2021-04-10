Crawford’s 3-run homer sends Giants past Rockies 4-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Brandon Crawford delivered the decisive hit for a second straight day, connecting for a three-run homer in the sixth inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Saturday.

Crawford also came through with a bases-loaded, two-run double in the seventh of a 3-1 win in Friday’s home opener.

Ben Bowden (0-2) relieved Chi Chi Gonzalez and surrendered consecutive walks to Alex Dickerson and pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores before Crawford’s second homer of the season.

Ryan McMahon had put the Rockies ahead 3-1 with a two-run homer in the fifth.

Dickerson hit an RBI single in the third before Raimel Tapia’s single in the top of the fourth tied it. Tapia was thrown out at second by catcher Buster Posey trying to steal in the sixth – Posey’s second such terrific throw on the day.

San Francisco starter Logan Webb was done after five innings. He struck out six and walked two, giving up McMahon’s homer among his eight hits and three runs.

Caleb Baragar (2-0) pitched the sixth for the win. Three relievers later, Jake McGee earned his fourth save overall and second in as many games facing his former Colorado club after recording the final out Friday following Johnny Cueto’s 8 2/3-inning gem.

Gonzalez did his job over five innings making his first 2021 start after a pair of relief appearances. He allowed one run on four hits, struck out one and walked three.

SILVER SLUGGER

Giants infielder Donovan Solano received his Silver Slugger award as the top-hitting National League second baseman during a pregame ceremony on the field.

He batted .326 during the shortened 2020 season with three home runs and 29 RBIs.

”I think it’s going to mean a lot to Donovan. I think it’s going to mean a lot to our hitting coaches and his teammates,” manager Gabe Kapler said. ”He’s one of our hardest workers.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Colorado placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb and selected the contract of INF Alan Trejo from the club’s alternate training site. The Rockies designated LHP Phillip Diehl for assignment.

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria returned to the lineup after sitting out Friday’s home opener with side effects from the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. … 2B Tommy La Stella made his home Giants debut and batted leadoff after missing two games with stiffness in his upper back.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP German Marquez starts Sunday’s series finale after going 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in two starts last season vs. San Francisco, which counters with RHP Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 1.80 ERA) making his second start of the year.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports