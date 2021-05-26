Crawford’s three hits power Mariners past Athletics 4-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)The Seattle Mariners made not one but two magnificent, game-saving catches.

J.P. Crawford had three hits, Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis ran down a deep flyball to save two possible runs and Seattle beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Paul Sewald (2-0) pitched two innings of relief for the win. Anthony Misiewicz recorded two key outs in the eighth before Rafael Montero finished for his sixth save after putting runners on the corners.

Ty France and Crawford hit RBI singles in the first to stake rookie Logan Gilbert to a quick lead. Crawford doubled to start the fourth and scored the go-ahead run on Tom Murphy’s double. Jarred Kelenic added an RBI single.

Lewis robbed Ramon Laureano of a likely extra-base hit with two on in the fifth, ranging deep into left-center field for a running grab just in front of the wall.

”It’s the difference in the game,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Seattle’s defensive gems.

Laureano hit a one-out double in the eighth, went to third on a wild pitch then scored on a wild throw past third by catcher Murphy. Mitch Haniger caught Sean Murphy’s deep fly to right to end the inning with the tying run at first.

Seattle manager Scott Servais still wasn’t sure afterward how Haniger made that play.

”A lot of positives, it comes right down to the end,” Servais said. ”Can’t say enough about the game-saving catch Haniger made. It doesn’t get any better.”

Jed Lowrie’s RBI double in the second got the A’s on the board, then Tony Kemp tied it with a single to score Lowrie.

The A’s lost their third straight game and fifth in seven. This marks Oakland’s longest skid since dropping its initial six games of the season.

The Mariners snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-2 win Monday then won again.

Gilbert didn’t qualify for the win, going just four innings in his third career start and still seeking his first major league win.

”I always want to go back out,” he said. ”They told me the reasoning and said that was it for me.”

The Mariners are taking it slow with Gilbert at this early stage.

”We want to be smart,” Servais said. ”He’s got a long career ahead of him.”

Oakland lefty Cole Irvin (3-6) allowed four runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings, giving him consecutive tough outings after a loss to Houston his previous start.

Facing Seattle for the first time, Irvin gave way to Burch Smith after allowing his 10th hit of the night on a single by Crawford with two out in the fifth.

”A team like that shouldn’t be putting up 10 hits against me or anyone,” Irvin said.

KAVAL’S WHEREABOUTS

A’s President Dave Kaval, exploring relocation options for the club per MLB’s request, posted a video while attending a Las Vegas Golden Knights playoff hockey game Monday night at the same time Oakland was playing at home, drawing scrutiny on social media. He is also expected to visit Portland, Oregon, soon. A spokesman with the Portland Diamond Project said a meeting is planned.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Servais said left-hander Yusei Kikuchi was fine Tuesday after leaving his start a night earlier in the seventh inning due to back soreness. Kikuchi was out early playing catch Tuesday and didn’t report any issues, and he is expected to make his next start, Servais said. … There’s still no timetable on the return of utility man Sam Haggerty, who landed on the injured list Monday with a sore right shoulder. Servais said it was bothering Haggerty while the team was in San Diego and may have been aggravated on a swing in Sunday’s game.

Athletics: LHP A.J. Puk (strained left biceps) surrendered a homer in the sixth inning pitching in relief for Triple-A Las Vegas but also struck out three. LHP Jesus Luzardo, recovering from a hairline fracture in his pitching pinkie sustained playing video games, will pitch for Las Vegas on Thursday in his first rehab outing.

UP NEXT

Seattle hadn’t announced a starter for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale.

The A’s will send RHP James Kaprielian (1-0, 2.53 ERA) to the mound for his third career start.

