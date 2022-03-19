In Lucas Zelarayan, the Columbus Crew have a player with “world class” ability, so says coach Caleb Porter.

Zelarayan scored 12 goals for the Crew last season and has already netted four times in MLS in 2022, as well as providing two assists.

One of those goals, and one of those assists, came as the midfielder inspired Columbus to a 2-1 win over Toronto FC last time out, with his equalizer a trademark strike from distance – his 14th goal from outside the box since he made his MLS bow in 2020.

“He’s one of the best players in the league; he’s a special player,” Porter said. “The technique on that first goal, that is high level. I mean, the technique for him to pop that ball basically at the pace and precision that he struck that ball with, that’s world-class.”

Next up for the Crew is a tough trip to face the New York Red Bulls, but Porter is delighted with his side’s unbeaten start to the season.

“I’m very pleased with the three games when you look at the bottom line of seven points,” Porter remarked. “The attacking, what is it? Nine goals in three games? No open-play goals defensively.”

The Red Bulls lost 1-0 to Minnesota United last time out, and coach Gerhard Struber urged his team to make the most of the opportunities they are creating.

“Sometimes football is crazy and you have to accept that and look with confidence, that we played a very good game, we had a goalkeeper against us on outstanding form but the most important thing is that we create something in the opponent’s box, and everything I could see in this game,” he said.

“We forget Minnesota. We look forward and put all of our power and focus on this game, everyone’s hungry for three points.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New York Red Bulls – Lewis Morgan

Lewis Morgan netted a hat-trick in NYRB’s win over Toronto in their second game, and though he failed to get on the scoresheet against Minnesota, will still be full of confidence.

Columbus Crew – Lucas Zelarayan

Zelarayan has scored in his last six MLS matches dating back to the end of last season, equalling the longest such streak in Crew history, matching Stern John’s run in September-October 1998.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Red Bulls won two of their three meetings with Columbus in 2021 (L1), including a 1-0 home win in August 2021. New York had won just one of its previous nine meetings with the Crew (D2 L6, including playoffs) from September 2017 through the end of the 2020 season.

– The Red Bulls suffered just their third loss in their last 16 games (W9 D4, including playoffs) when they fell to Minnesota, a result that also ended New York’s seven-match home unbeaten run (W3 D4).

– They have not lost consecutive home matches since losing three straight in September 2020.

– For the fourth time in the last five seasons, Columbus has seven points from the first three matches of the season (five in 2021). The nine goals the Crew have scored in the first three matches are a club record, having never before scored more than seven times in the opening three matches of a season.

– The Red Bulls’ 1-0 loss to Minnesota marked the 16th consecutive game that New York has allowed fewer than two goals, the fourth-longest such streak in MLS history (including playoffs). The only longer streak in the last decade was a 17-match run by the Crew from August 2019 to September 2020.