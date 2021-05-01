Crew ties Montreal 0-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP)Eloy Room made three saves for the Columbus Crew in a scoreless draw with Montreal on Saturday.

Bradley Wright-Phillips put one in the net for the Crew (0-0-2) in the 85th minute but was called offside.

Clement Diop made no saves in recording Montreal’s first clean sheet in 18 MLS games. The club’s last shutout came in a 1-0 win over Toronto on Sept. 1.

Montreal (1-0-2) outshot Columbus 20-3.

