Crew-Union Preview

Columbus Crew coach Caleb Porter stressed the importance of his side having gone out on a high as they bade farewell to the Historic Crew Stadium.

Porter’s team – the reigning MLS Cup champions – said goodbye to their home of 22 years with a 2-0 win over Chicago Fire last time out.

They will soon be moving to a new ground, but first, they travel to the east coast for Wednesday’s clash with the Philadelphia Union.

“It was very important for our supporters and the past players that we won this last game in this very special stadium,” Porter said. “Imagine the fireworks if we had a loss? It wouldn’t have been nice.

“Three wins in a row, that’s great, the performance was good — that’s great, but this was one thats bigger than those things. It’s a big win for the club to cement this fitting and perfect ending to what’s been a very special stadium in this club’s fabric of history.”

“Just to be able to play a game on the first soccer-specific stadium here in our country, it meant the world,” added Gyasi Zardes, who scored both of the Crew’s goals.

“Especially just to have a packed house — I don’t remember the last time it was that packed. It was great, just to play in front of all the fans and family members.”

Columbus sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, though will leapfrog Philadelphia should they beat Jim Curtin’s team, who snatched a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United thanks to Jakob Glesnes’ stunner.

“We pride ourselves in being an analytical club. Highly involved in analytics. But sometimes the expected goals get thrown completely out the window when a player makes a play like Jakob Glesnes did tonight,” Curtin explained.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Philadelphia Union – Jakob Glenses

Glesnes’ 93rd minute equaliser against Atlanta was taken from 29.2 yards out. Two of Glesnes’ three goals in MLS were scored from at least 29 yards (33.6 yards at LAFC on March 9, 2020).

Columbus Crew – Gyasi Zardes

Zardes scored twice against the Fire on Saturday, his ninth multi-goal game for the Crew. Only Stern John (14) and Brian McBride (11) have more multi-goal games in Crew history (including playoffs).

KEY OPTA FACTS

The Crew have kept seven clean sheets in its last 10 games against the Union dating back to the start of the 2017 season (W5 D3 L2 in that time), including a scoreless draw on April 18.

Prior to that, Philadelphia had scored in its first 18 MLS games against the Crew, the Union’s longest run of games with a goal against any team in the club’s MLS history.

The Union scored in the 84th and 93rd minutes to draw, 2-2, at Atlanta United on Sunday. It was the second time Philadelphia came from two goals behind in the 80th minute or later to claim a point in its MLS history, also coming from 4-2 down to draw New England, 4-4, in September 2011.

The Crew ended a 15-match away winless run when they beat New York City FC in their last away match, on May 22.

Columbus has just one two-match away winning streak since the start of the 2016 season, winning at Cincinnati and Atlanta in August-September 2019, the two games immediately preceding the 15-match drought.