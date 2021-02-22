Crosby scores 21 to lift Alcorn St. over Alabama A&M 65-52

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Troymain Crosby had 21 points as Alcorn State defeated Alabama A&M 65-52 on Monday night.

David Pierce III had 13 points for Alcorn State (5-9, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Oddyst Walker added 13 points and six rebounds. Kurk Lee had 10 points and seven assists.

Jalen Johnson had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51