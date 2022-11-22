GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Island (AP)Kevin Cross’ 22 points – 16 of which were in the second half – helped Tulane defeat Rhode Island 78-75 on Tuesday night.

Brayon Freeman missed a 3-pointer with three seconds for a chance to tie for the Rams.

Cross also contributed seven assists for the Green Wave (4-1). Jaylen Forbes shot 6 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Collin Holloway shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Ishmael Leggett led the Rams (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 34 points and four assists. Brayon Freeman added 18 points and four assists for Rhode Island. In addition, Brandon Weston finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.