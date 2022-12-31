HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Austin Crowley scored 30 points to lead Southern Mississippi over Appalachian State 76-70 on Saturday.

Crowley added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-2). DeAndre Pinckney had 14 points and five boards. Felipe Haase scored 13.

The Mountaineers (7-8) were led by Christopher Mantis with 13 points. Tyree Boykin added 12 points. CJ Huntley pitched in with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Southern Miss visits Louisiana and Appalachian State hosts Coastal Carolina.

