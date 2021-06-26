Cruz, Acosta score, FC Cincinnati beats Toronto FC 2-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Allan Cruz and Luciano Acosta scored to help FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Cruz finished with a toe punch into the right corner to open the scoring in the fourth minute for FC Cincinnati (3-5-1). Isaac Atanga’s through ball led Cruz into the middle of the penalty area after a defensive miscue by Toronto.

Acosta made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, curling a right footed shot from behind the penalty arc for his second goal of the season.

Toronto dropped to 1-7-2.

