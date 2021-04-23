Crystal Palace-Leicester City Preview

Brendan Rodgers believes agonisingly missing out on the Premier League’s top four last season is helping Leicester City this time around as they prepare to take on Crystal Palace.

City looked certain to qualify for the Champions League in the closing stages of the 2019-20 campaign, only to be denied with defeat against Manchester United on the final day.

Leicester also lost to Aston Villa in the EFL Cup semi-finals, but they are into the final of this season’s FA Cup and are well placed in the Premier League top four heading into the weekend’s action.

Rodgers puts that down to Leicester, who famously lifted the Premier League title in 2015-16, learning from the past.

“It’s just experience. A lot of the players didn’t have the experience of being consistently up there last season,” he said. “We have evolved over the course of the season.

“It doesn’t make it any easier. If we want to arrive where we want to we have to win games.

“But you can see the control and maturity in the team is improving all the time and we’re playing at a good level.”

Leicester beat West Brom 3-0 on Thursday to bring an end to a two-game losing run in the league and enter their game with Palace as firm favourites.

Palace have won only one of their last six games and were beaten 4-1 by Chelsea last time out, but Roy Hodgson is hopeful a two-week break between games will help his side.

“It’s good that we’ve been able to get players back,” Hodgson said. “But it has also been a strange time. I’ve not enjoyed it. You’d much prefer not having cancellations.

“There are always areas we can work on the training field. But it wasn’t anywhere near a question of ‘this is a disaster, we’ve got to start tearing everything up and starting again.’

“It was a question of making certain we realised what we could have done better.”

KEY PLAYERS

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Vardy’s goal against West Brom was his first in 12 appearances for Leicester in all competitions, ending his longest run without one for the club since December 2016. The ex-England international has been involved in six goals in his last nine Premier League starts against Palace, scoring five and assisting one.

Crystal Palace – Christian Benteke

Palace striker Benteke scored what proved to be a consolation goal in the heavy loss to Chelsea last time out to make it three goals in his last seven league appearances. The Belgium international has not scored in consecutive Premier League games since April 2017, however, and five of his six goals this term have come away from home.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Five of Leicester’s six Premier League wins against Palace have seen them keep a clean sheet -when conceding at least once, the Foxes’ record against them in the competition is W1 D3 L8.

– Palace have won more Premier League games against Leicester than they have versus any other side (eight), while their four away wins against the Foxes in the competition is a joint-record for the Eagles (also four at Everton).

– After winning three of their first four away games on a Monday in the Premier League, Palace have won just one of their subsequent 10 such matches (D3 L6), though it was at Brighton earlier this season.

– Leicester have lost three of their four Premier League games when hosting London clubs this season, with Chelsea the only side from the capital that Leicester have beaten at the King Power Stadium this term. The Foxes had been unbeaten in eight such games previously (W6 D2).

– Palace have not won any of their last 17 league games against sides starting the day in the top six in the table (D5 L12), since beating fifth-placed West Ham 2-1 in October 2019.