Crystal Palace-Liverpool Preview

Jurgen Klopp has called on 10,000 Liverpool fans to provide the “best support possible” for the Reds, as they aim to secure Champions League qualification.

A run of four straight wins has lifted Liverpool into fourth place on goal difference, and a win against Crystal Palace would almost certainly guarantee them a place in the Champions League at the expense of Chelsea or Leicester City.

However, former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson is overseeing his final game as Palace boss, and will be out to spoil the party.

With a limited number of spectators allowed back into Anfield, Klopp asked for patience and full support.

“You cannot imagine how much I am looking forward to seeing all the fans again, at least 10,000 of them, but in all the excitement we cannot lose patience after one minute or something,” he said.

“We need the best support possible, very positive, very encouraging, like we left each other years ago, it feels like. It will be a really intense game, we fight for the Champions League, it should be intense.

“I can’t remember a season where it didn’t go to the wire, there was always a final or having to fight until pretty much the last match day. I’m used to stress until the last matchday.

“You have to fight for it, I respect Crystal Palace, I’m pretty sure they’ll want to give their absolute everything for Roy’s last game.”

“It’s been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace,” said Hodgson.

“I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances against Palace – in the competition’s history, only Robin van Persie (against Stoke City) has scored in eight consecutive games against an opponent.

Crystal Palace – Christian Benteke

Palace striker Christian Benteke has scored 10 Premier League goals this season, reaching double figures in the competition for the first time since 2016-17 (15). The Belgian has also scored five goals in his four away Premier League games against Liverpool – only Andy Cole (eight) has scored more as a visiting player at Anfield in the competition’s history.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Hodgson, 73, has taken charge of more Premier League games for Palace than any other manager (148, including this game). Overall, this will be his 364th Premier League game in charge, overtaking Jose Mourinho into eighth in the all-time list.

– Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mane have scored a combined 19 Premier League goals for Liverpool against Palace. Only against Arsenal (20) have the trio scored more goals against a single Premier League opponent during their time at Liverpool.

– Palace have conceded 64 Premier League goals this season – only in 2004-05 (71) have they conceded more in a single campaign in the competition.

– Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace by an aggregate score of 22-5, including a 7-0 win at Selhurst Park this season.

– Liverpool have won their final league game in each of the last four seasons, their longest such run since winning their season finale in 13 consecutive campaigns between 1907-08 and 1923-24.