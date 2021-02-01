Crystal Palace-Newcastle United Preview

Steve Bruce is keen to see Newcastle United repeat their performance against Everton when they welcome Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Newcastle were winless in nine in the Premier League and 11 in all competitions heading to Goodison Park at the weekend.

But Callum Wilson scored twice in a thoroughly deserved away win, the Magpies showing vast improvement in their performance as well as collecting three vital points.

The challenge now, says Bruce, is to go out and do it again against Palace at St James’ Park.

“The nature of the Premier League is you’ve got to get ready to go again tomorrow night,” he said. “But it gave everyone a lift, the players some confidence.

“It was the performance which pleased us all. More of the same, please.

“We played well at the weekend and let’s hope we can stay there and manage to stay more injury-free, as we’ve been disrupted constantly. That’s the key to following it.

“We’re changing and the players are buying into it, which some may say, after 18 months, they should.”

Newcastle switched to a new 4-3-1-2 formation on Saturday and Roy Hodgson is prepared to tweak his Palace team to take down Bruce’s men.

“We’re always adjusting, really,” he said. “Sometimes they’re minute and subtle enough to not hit people in the eye, but we’re always thinking about the opposition, what position suits our players best.

“It’s all based around clear principles, how we want to attack, what we want to do with and without the ball.

“But with our players, we’re not 100 per cent committed to one formation. It can change with the personnel available and the opposition we face.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle United – Callum Wilson

Leading scorer Wilson returned to form on Saturday with a brace in a superb all-round display. That took him to 10 Premier League goals in 19 games for the club. The last English player to reach this mark in fewer matches for Newcastle was Alan Shearer in 1996 (10 in first 14).

Crystal Palace – Jordan Ayew

Ayew has assisted in each of his past two Premier League appearances, registering as many assists in those two games as in his previous 54 matches (two). Palace will hope he can now continue that upturn in form away from home, having failed to score or assist in his past 12 league games on the road.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Crystal Palace have lost three of their past four Premier League away games against Newcastle, winning the other in April 2019. All four of these games have finished in a 1-0 scoreline.

– No side have kept fewer clean sheets at home than Newcastle in the Premier League this season, with their sole shutout coming against reigning champions Liverpool in December in a 0-0 draw.

– Newcastle have only started a calendar year with defeats in each of their opening three home league matches once previously, doing so in 2014 in the Premier League.

– Palace have kept three clean sheets in their past five Premier League matches, having kept just one in their previous 24 games in the competition.

– All 10 of Wilson’s Premier League goals for Newcastle this season have been scored in the second half. He is only the third player to score his first 10 goals in a season in the second half, after Matt Le Tissier in 1994-95 and Ashley Barnes in 2018-19, while he is the first player to score his first 10 goals for a club all in the second half.