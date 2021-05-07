Crystal Palace-Sheffield United Preview

Crystal Palace have not yet hit the 40-point mark, but Roy Hodgson’s side is hoping to see his side play with attacking freedom in their final five games of the Premier League season.

Palace sit 13th on 38 points heading into Saturday’s meeting with lowly, and already relegated, Sheffield United.

Hodgson’s side are without a win in four games, however, but the manager – who is out of contract at the end of the season – is now hoping to see the Eagles have a bit more bravery in how they attack.

“We’ve had a spell of difficult fixtures, our defence has been put to the test,” he said. “Starting with this game and the rest coming up, it’ll be a time for our midfielders, forwards and full-backs to show how good they are in an attacking sense. We need to be bold in an attacking way. Of course we don’t want to concede goals, nobody does. But I expect us to take the game to them, and they to us.”

It has been a dismal season for Sheffield United. Chris Wilder has left, and Paul Heckingbottom has overseen just one win since taking over on a temporary basis. That victory did come in their last home game, however, with the Blades beating Brighton and Hove Albion.

This will be the last match at Bramall Lane this season without fans in attendance, with spectators – in a limited capacity – set to be allowed back into grounds for the final home game of the campaign.

From our point of view and the players and staff, we want fans back in our ground and we cannot wait (to have fans back),” said Heckingbottom. “Speaking from a personal point of view, it is not the same standing on the sidelines with no fans. You could be anywhere.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sheffield United – Sander Berge

After a lengthy injury layoff, Norway international Berge has returned to the fold in recent games. The midfielder may well be on the move this close season, with Everton and Arsenal among the teams linked with him, but first he must work his way back to full fitness.

Crystal Palace – Christian Benteke

Striker Christian Benteke is one of a glut of Palace players who are out of contact at the end of 2020-21, though he has proved his quality this season with six goals, the most he has managed in the Premier League since his first season with the Eagles back in 2016-17.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset has played in 99 Premier League games, 78 of which have come as a substitute – should he feature against Palace, no player to appear in 100 matches in the competition will have seen a higher share come from the bench than the Blades striker.

Palace have lost three consecutive league games for the first time this season, their longest run since a run of seven in July 2020. The Eagles have also failed to score more than once in any of their last eight league games (five goals in total).

David McGoldrick has scored three league goals in eight appearances against Palace, though his last goal against them came 10 years ago, in a 3-0 win for Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park.

Palace are looking to complete their first league double over Sheffield United since the 2007-08 Championship campaign. This was also the last time they won a league game at Bramall Lane, 1-0 thanks to a James Scowcroft goal.

Sheffield United are looking to secure back-to-back home league wins for the first time since a run of four in July 2020. However, the Blades have lost 27 of their 34 league games this season, the most they have ever suffered in a single campaign.