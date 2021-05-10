Crystal Palace-Southampton Preview

Roy Hodgson has no complaints about Crystal Palace’s tight turnaround in fixtures as they prepare for Tuesday’s trip to fellow mid-table side Southampton.

Palace beat Sheffield United 2-0 at the weekend – the first of five Premier League games in a little over a fortnight to conclude a mixed campaign.

The midweek showdown with Southampton was pushed back by a month following the Saints’ progression to the FA Cup semi-finals, where they lost to Leicester City.

Despite the short recovery time between back-to-back away matches, Hodgson will not allow his players to use tiredness as an excuse at St Mary’s.

“I won’t dare call it a fixture pile-up – it’s just an extra midweek fixture and comes about because of the FA Cup,” he said.

“Getting to the semi-final, as Southampton did, meant they couldn’t play that day and now we play the game in midweek.

“I have no qualms or complaints about that and I don’t see the players showing any signs of ‘this will be tough because we’re tired’, I don’t see that at all.”

A congested fixture list is nothing new for Hodgson, who is into his 45th year as a football manager but is due to be out of contract at Palace at the end of the season.

However, opposite number Ralph Hasenhuttl, who has seen his side collect just one point from the last 12 available, does not expect Hodgson step away from the game next month.

“I have the highest possible respect from my side for his entire managing career,” he said. “He’s a wonderful person, an unbelievable manager.

“A role model – if you want – for how long you can do this job. We always speak about how healthy this job is when I see him.

“I cannot imagine that he is stopping now completely. It is always enjoyable to see him and talk to him and he is absolutely relaxed and himself and this is good to see.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton – Nathan Redmond

Danny Ings is nearing a swifter-than-expected return from injury for Southampton, though Redmond is expected to continue leading the line for the time being.

He has gone five games without a goal or assist in all competitions, but he has three goals against Palace in the Premier League – only against Watford (four) does he have more.

Crystal Palace – Eberechi Eze

The winger capped an impressive performance against Sheffield United with a goal following a fine solo run, having earlier set up Christian Benteke for Palace’s opener.

Eze is growing in confidence and has been linked with a big-money transfer at the end of the season, but Palace will hope that they can persuade him to stay for a little while longer.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– After winning seven of their first eight Premier League home games against Palace (D1), Southampton are winless in their last three against the Eagles at St Mary’s (D2 L1).

– Palace are looking to secure their first league double over Southampton since the 1990-91 campaign.

– Southampton have won 57 per cent of their Premier League meetings with Palace (13/23) – their highest win rate against any side they have met more than 12 times in the competition.

– Three of Palace’s four Premier League wins against Southampton have been in games played on Saturdays – when facing Saints on any other day of the week in the competition, their record is W1 D2 L7.

– Southampton have not won any of their last 10 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League matches (D4 L6), losing the last five by an aggregate score of 22-4. However, the Saints’ last such win came against Palace in January 2020 (2-0).