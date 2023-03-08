HENDERSON, Nev. (AP)Antavion Collum had 16 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 51-47 victory against CSU Northridge on Tuesday in a first-round opener of the Big West Conference Tournament.

The second half featured seven lead changes and five ties.

Collum also had six rebounds for the Roadrunners (11-21). Travis Henson scored 11 points and Cameron Smith 10.

The Matadors (7-25) were led in scoring by De’Sean Allen-Eikens, who finished with 15 points. Atin Wright added 10 points and three steals for CSU Northridge.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.