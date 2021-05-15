Cubs getting healthy as they continue series at Detroit

The Chicago Cubs are getting healthier, and it showed in Detroit on Friday.

They recorded a crisp 4-2 victory over the Tigers to snap a three-game losing streak. They’ll play the second game of the three-game series on Saturday.

Jake Arrieta came off the injured list after recovering from a thumb injury and tossed six solid innings. Nico Hoerner also came off the 10-day IL on Friday and reclaimed his starting second base job. Hoerner, who was sidelined by a forearm strain, didn’t have a hit but the Cubs turned three double plays.

Kris Bryant, who was ill during the week and then got hit by a pitch as a pinch-hitter on Wednesday, blasted his 10th homer of the season.

The Cubs also activated relief pitcher Dan Winkler and sent pitchers Jason Adam and Brad Wieck and outfielder Nick Martini to Triple-A Iowa.

“Anytime you get your guys back feeling healthy and back in the lineup, it’s nice,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “But you also appreciate the hard work that the guys that you send down give you and the effort they give you. It’s a mixed feeling from this seat.”

Trevor Williams (2-2, 5.81 ERA), who hasn’t gone past five innings in his last six starts, will start for the Cubs on Saturday. He allowed two runs on five hits in four innings to Pittsburgh on May 8 after giving up six runs in 2 2/3 innings to Cincinnati in his first start this month.

Williams is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA in four career starts against Detroit.

Jose Urena (1-4, 3.60 ERA) will start for Detroit. Urena limited opponents to two runs in seven innings for four consecutive starts before May 8, when he lasted only 4 1/3 innings against Minnesota. Urena gave up nine hits and walked two while throwing 94 pitches.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has been a tough out for Urena. Rizzo is 7-for-14 against the right-hander, including a homer, while also drawing three walks.

Urena is 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA in six career starts against the Cubs.

The Tigers offense on Friday consisted of back-to-back homers by Jake Rogers and Robbie Grossman. Arrieta and three relievers held them down.

“We couldn’t apply much pressure on him at all,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. “He kept the ball in and around the zone, and any time we got a guy on base, it was a double play on the next play until we got the two homers. He was really in control of contact. We couldn’t hit the ball off the ground very easily against him.”

For Rogers, it was his first homer of the season. He’s sharing catching duties with Eric Haase with the team’s top two backstops, Wilson Ramos and Grayson Greiner, on the 10-day IL. Rogers hasn’t been able to stick in the majors due to his offensive limitations.

“Obviously, the No. 1 goal is to catch a winner and whatever he produces offensively, we want it to be positive and get to the next game feeling good,” Hinch said. “With Jake, there’s so much attention on his at-bats. Getting a pitch to hit 3-2 (count) was really earned by how he put the at-bat together by not chasing.”

