WASHINGTON (AP)Nelly Cummings scored 21 points as Colgate got past American 86-68 on Saturday. Keegan Records added 20 points for the Raiders. Records also had eight rebounds.

Tucker Richardson had 16 points for Colgate (11-11, 7-2 Patriot League). Jack Ferguson added 10 points.

Johnny O’Neil had 19 points for the Eagles (6-16, 2-8). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds.

