INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State 125-119 on Wednesday night, with Warriors star Stephen Curry unable to finish because of a left shoulder injury.

Curry scored 24 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champion Warriors, but departed with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors, who lost at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, have lost four of five games. They fell to 2-12 on the road.

Bennedict Mathurin added 24 points for Indiana, which snapped a two-game skid by sweeping the Warriors for the first time since 2017-18 and just the second time in a decade. Haliburton rebounded from his lowest-scoring game with the Pacers – one point – by going 9 of 17 from the field and making five of Indiana’s 20 3-pointers.

Jordan Poole scored 20 points for Golden State. The Warriors played without Klay Thompson (right knee) and Andrew Wiggins (abdominal muscle). Draymond Green scored a season-low one point in 27 minutes and was ejected in the fourth quarter.

NUGGETS 141, WIZARDS 128

DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic had a season-high 43 points to go with 14 rebounds and eight assists and Denver overcame strong games from former teammates Will Barton and Monte Morris to beat undermanned Washington.

Jokic shot 17 of 20 from the field, missing just one attempt from inside the 3-point line in a fast-paced game devoid of much defense. Bones Hyland scored 23 points and Aaron Gordon added 22. Denver shot 65% from the field and had a whopping 98 points in the paint in its third straight win.

Barton matched a season best with 22 points and Morris added a season-high 20 in Washington’s eighth straight loss. Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points.

PISTONS 141, HORNETS 134, OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points, Killian Hayes added 25 and Detroit spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return for Charlotte.

Burks had five points in overtime, including his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 1:47 left to put the Pistons up for good. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points to lead the Hornets. Ball had with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting and 11 assists in his first game since Nov. 16 because of a sprained left ankle. But he fouled out with 29.6 seconds left in regulation.

MAGIC 135, HAWKS 124

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Franz Wagner scored 24 points, Orlando had a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter and the Magic beat Atlanta for their fourth straight victory.

Cole Anthony finished the first period with two free throws to make it 50-22, the most points the Magic have ever scored in any quarter.

Bol Bol added 21 points, Paolo Banchero had 20 points and six rebounds and Markelle Fultz finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

DeAndre Hunter scored 20 of his 25 points in the second quarter for Atlanta. Trae Young added 19 points and 16 assists. The Hawks have lost five of six.

HEAT 110, THUNDER 108

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Tyler Herro made a career-high nine 3-pointers, hit the go-ahead jumper and scored 35 points in Miami’s victory over Oklahoma City.

Herro made a mid-range jumper to finish the scoring with 4.9 seconds left. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a mid-range jumper, and Josh Giddey’s putback rimmed out at the buzzer.

The Heat made a season-high 24 3-pointers – with Herro going 9 of 17 – in sending the Thunder to their fourth straight loss. Miami star Jimmy Butler sat out to rest his right knee.

Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 27 points.

KNICKS 128, BULLS 120, OT

CHICAGO (AP) – Julius Randle scored 31 points and Jalen Brunson added a season-high 30, including a 3-pointer with less than a minute left in overtime, and New York outlasted Chicago for its fifth straight victory.

Randle missed a chance to win the game in regulation when his step-back shot from the baseline resulted in an air ball and shot-clock violation with 0.7 seconds left. But Quentin Grimes and Brunson each nailed 3-pointers with less than a minute left in OT to give the Knicks a nine-point lead.

DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points for Chicago.

CLIPPERS 99, TIMBERWOLVES 88

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points, Paul George had a triple-double and Los Angelesrallied to beat undermanned Minnesota for its third straight victory.

George had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Luke Kennard added season highs of 16 points and four 3-pointers as six Clippers scored in double figures.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 19 points while in foul trouble. Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

KINGS 124, RAPTORS 123

TORONTO (AP) – De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and 10 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 20 rebounds and Sacramento held on to beat Toronto.

Malik Monk scored 24 points and Terence Davis had 19 against his former team as the Kings overcame a 16-point second-quarter deficit to win for the second time in their past 11 games north of the border.

Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 39 points for Toronto, but missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it with four seconds to go.

Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 10 assists for Toronto.

CAVALIERS 105, MAVERICKS 90

DALLAS (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points against the team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season and Cleveland beat Dallas.

It was Mitchell’s first time to see Luka Doncic and Dallas since his final game with Utah last April, a 98-96 loss at home in Game 6 of the first round in the Western Conference. Mitchell switched to the East as the centerpiece of a blockbuster offseason trade.

Doncic scored 30 points and had the Mavericks within nine late in the third quarter and midway through the fourth. Mitchell answered Dallas’ fourth-quarter surge with a 3-pointer, and the Cavs led by at least 10 the rest of the way.

TRAIL BLAZERS 128, SPURS 112

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Damian Lillard had 37 points and Portland beat San Antonio for itsr third straight victory and fifth in six games.

Anfernee Simons added 23 points for Portland.

Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 25 points, The Spurs had won three in a row after dropping 11 straight.

