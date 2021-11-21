Curry lifts UT Martin past North Dakota 77-72

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)KK Curry scored a career-high 24 points as UT Martin narrowly defeated North Dakota 77-72 on Sunday at the Paradise Classic.

KJ Simon added 21 points for the Skyhawks.

Koby Jeffries had seven assists for UT Martin (2-3).

Caleb Nero had 20 points for the Fighting Hawks (2-3). Tsotne Tsartsidze added 13 points and nine rebounds. Mitchell Sueker had 11 points.

