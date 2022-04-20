The New York Jets re-signed Vinny Curry, the defensive end who was diagnosed last summer with a rare blood disorder that forced him to miss last season.

The Jets announced the signing Wednesday, tweeting: ”The comeback is on.”

”What’s up, Jet nation? Vinny Curry here,” the 33-year-old lineman said in a short video. ”I’m back, baby, I’m ready to take flight and kick some ass on the way. Let’s go! J-E-T-S! Jets!”

Curry announced in August that team doctors diagnosed him in July with the disorder that led to the removal of his spleen. Doctors initially thought he could return to the field in September, but Curry developed blood clots that caused him to go on blood thinners, preventing him from doing any physical activity for three to six months. In the post, he said doctors expected him to make a full recovery and be able to play again this season.

The Neptune, New Jersey, native was a second-round pick of Philadelphia in 2012 out of Marshall and developed into a pass-rushing specialist during his first six years with the Eagles. He played in Tampa Bay during the 2018 season but returned to Philadelphia the following year.

Curry signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal in March 2021 to help boost the Jets’ pass rush. He had been on the active/non-football injury list throughout training camp last summer before being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

