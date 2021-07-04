Czech Republic captain Darida retires from national team

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (AP)A day after the Czech Republic was eliminated from the European Championship, team captain Vladimir Darida retired from international soccer.

The 30-year-old Hertha Berlin playmaker missed the 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the round of 16 with an unspecified injury and came on as a substitute in the 2-1 loss to Denmark in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on Saturday.

Since his debut in a warmup match for Euro 2012 against Israel, Darida played 76 games for the national team, scoring eight goals.

”I experienced beautiful moments in the national team,” Darida said in a statement on Sunday. ”Now, I’d like to spend much more time with my family and my young son.”

