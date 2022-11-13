DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Monika Czinano scored 36 points and Caitlin Clark added 28 to help No. 4 Iowa beat Drake 92-86 in overtime on Sunday.

Czinano and Clark scored all but two of the Hawkeyes’ points in the extra period as Iowa outscored the Bulldogs 10-4.

A layup by Drake’s Katie Dinnebier with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter tied the game at 82. The Hawkeyes had a chance to win the game, but Gabbie Marshall’s shot missed with one second left.

Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons, was 14 of 21 from the field. Clark, a unanimous preseason Associated Press All-American, struggled with her shooting, finishing 9 of 28 from the field.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) won their first two games of the season by a combined 96 points, but the Bulldogs (1-1) never let them get into an offensive rhythm. The final margin was Iowa’s largest lead of the game.

Drake led by as much as nine points in the first half, the first time the Hawkeyes have trailed this season. Clark and Czinano combined to score 27 consecutive first-half points, but the Bulldogs led 45-41 at halftime.

All five Drake starters scored in double figures. Dinnebier led Drake with 24 points. Grace Berg had 18 points. Maggie Bair had 13 points. Sarah Beth Gueldner had 12. Megan Meyer had 11.

McKenna Warnock added 11 for Iowa.

BRINK’S BENCH

Both coaching staffs wore t-shirts that had ”Brink’s Bench” on them, in honor of former Drake player Lisa Brinkmeyer, who has cancer.

Brinkmeyer played for current Iowa coach Lisa Bluder from 1993-97 when Bluder coached the Bulldogs. Brinkmeyer led Drake to two Missouri Valley Conference titles and two NCAA tournament appearances.

Brinkmeyer attended Sunday’s game and was recognized between the first and second quarters.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clark said after Thursday’s win over Evansville that she was looking forward to more difficult games that were ahead on the schedule. The in-state rival Bulldogs provided that challenge, taking advantage of the holes that showed up in Iowa’s defense.

UP NEXT

Iowa: At Kansas State on Thursday.

Drake: At No. 22 Nebraska on Saturday.

