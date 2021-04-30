D.C. United-Earthquakes Preview

Cade Cowell made his mark for San Jose Earthquakes against FC Dallas, and Matias Almeyda is thrilled by the talent he has on his hands.

Cowell, a 17-year-old forward, has started both of San Jose’s games this season, and opened his account for 2021 with the third goal in a 3-1 win over Dallas last week, after sensationally teeing up the Quakes’ second goal.

It was a standout performance from the teenager, and Almeyda acknowledged his excitement, albeit insisted Cowell still needs time to develop.

“That’s what excites me a lot about him,” Almeyda said.

“I talk to him often. He’s a humble player. Humble from his heart. He listens, he wants to learn, he asks questions. That makes me think he’s going to be a great player. But you have to understand this takes time.”

Next up for Cowell and the ‘Quakes are D.C. United, who suffered the first defeat of Hernan Losada’s tenure last time out, going down 1-0 to New England Revolution.

“It will be a lot of one-v-one battles that we need to win,” Losada said.

“It’s a special game, not only because of how they play but because of the long trip, five hours in the plane and the time difference. It will be an adventure.

“You need to win those duels, have a lot of movement to become free on the field and at the same time be ready to defend the moment we lose the ball. It’s going to be a very physical game.

“Maybe a game with many chances for both teams due to the fact that if you win the one-v-one duel the field is open and somebody needs to jump in, and then somebody else gets free.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Cade Cowell

With veteran Chris Wondolowski suspended, Cowell seems set for a sustained run up front for the ‘Quakes, and based on his showing against Dallas, could be in for a sensational season should he keep up his form.

D.C. United – Brendan Hines-Inke

D.C. United have made an MLS-high 40 interceptions this season. Brendan Hines-Ike has made eight of those. However, he scored an own goal in the defeat to New England, and will be eager to right that wrong.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Only Philadelphia Union’s Jose Martinez and LAFC’s Jesus Murillo (nine each) have made more interceptions than D.C. United’s Hines-Ike in MLS this season.

– The Earthquakes won two penalties in their victory over FC Dallas in week 2, scoring one and missing one. The last three times the Earthquakes have won multiple penalties in a match, they’ve made just one of their two spot kicks.

– D.C. United’s defeat to New England was the first 1-0 match where the lone goal of the game was an own goal since D.C. themselves beat Portland, 1-0, due to a Bill Tuiloma own goal on September 15, 2019.

– San Jose are unbeaten in six straight home matches (W5 D1), including winning the last three in a row. This follows a run of eight straight matches without a win for the ‘Quakes at Paypal Park from September 2019 to September 2020 (D4 L4).

– D.C. United have lost only one of its last seven trips to San Jose (W3 D3) dating back to 2009, including winning their last visit, 3-1, in 2018. D.C. have won two straight road games against the ‘Quakes just once, recording victories in 1997 and 1998.