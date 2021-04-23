D.C. United-Revolution Preview

New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena expects to face a DC United side full of confidence at Gillette Stadium following their opening game victory against New York City FC.

United defied the odds to recover from a goal down and beat NYCFC last week thanks to Brendan Hines-Ike’s debut strike and a goal from Russell Canouse.

Revs had to settle for a point in their first game of the 2021 season, meanwhile, having battled from two goals down inside 11 minutes to draw 2-2 with Chicago Fire.

However, Arena is hopeful his side will learn from their slow start at Soldier Field as they aim to pick up from where they left off last season by making it three home wins in a row.

“It will be hard for us to do what we did in Chicago again,” he said. “I’d think we’ll start this game better than the one we did in Chicago.

“DC are coming off a very good win at home against a good team in New York City, so I think they’ll come into Foxboro with a lot of confidence.

“They’ll be a tough team to play. They play with a lot of energy, a lot of commitment on the defensive end of the field. And they’re going to be a team that’s difficult to break down.”

The win over NYCFC was the perfect way for Hernan Losada to begin his United tenure, having replaced Ben Olsen in January.

Losada is the youngest head coach in MLS at the age of just 38 and is looking to claim another scalp in this first away outing of the campaign.

“It was a huge win for us. When you win the first game it always gives you confidence,” Losada said. “I’ve got huge respect for New England and for their coach.

“We’ve had a chance to try to recover a few of our injured players, though there is a chance that we won’t recover any of them.

“We will try to do the same things we’re doing at home in our away games. It is about being loyal to our style of play.”

KEY PLAYERS

New England Revolution – Adam Buksa

Buksa headed home to get the Revolution back on track against Chicago and Gustavo Bou joined him on the scoresheet 13 minutes later to make it 2-2. The strike pair, along with Teal Bunbury, have scored the last eight Revs goals against DC United, so the visitors do not need telling how dangerous the duo can be.

DC United – Russell Canouse

Canouse is now in his fifth season with United and has never previously scored more than two league goals, but he is one for one in 2021 after his impressive strike last week. The visitors are without a number of attacking players through injury, so the likes of Canouse, Edison Flores and Yamil Asad will have to chip in.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Revolution won their final three meetings with DC United last season after drawing the previous three dating back to 2019.

– That six-game unbeaten run matches New England’s longest against United in the clubs’ 84-match MLS history (six straight from 2009 to 2011).

– New England came from 2-0 down to draw at Chicago in their season opener. It was the second time they have come from two goals down to get a result in their last three regular season matches, also winning 4-3 after starting 2-0 down in this fixture on November 1 last season.

– United opened their season with a 2-1 comeback win over New York City FC. They have not won their first two games of a season since the 1999 campaign.

– Ola Kamara, who is expected to miss this game through injury, has scored six goals against the Revolution (five with Columbus, one with DC United), tied for the most goals he has scored against any opponent in his MLS career (along with Real Salt Lake).