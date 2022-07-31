WASHINGTON (AP)New D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney didn’t have to wait long to earn his first victory.

Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals during second-half stoppage time and D.C. United stunned Orlando City 2-1 on Sunday in Rooney’s debut.

Rooney was hired on July 12 but had to watch United’s last three matches while waiting for his work visa to be approved. The 36-year-old English national, played in D.C. from 2018-19.

Junior Urso scored in the 9th minute to give Orlando City (8-9-6) a 1-0 lead. Alexandre Pato picked up an assist on Urso’s third goal of the season.

D.C. United (6-12-3) didn’t score until Chris Durkin found the net in the first minute of extended play. Fountas scored the match-winner four minutes later. Fountas has 11 goals this season. Martin Rodriguez picked up an assist on both scores.

Rafael Romo saved three shots for United. Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando.

Orlando outshot United 15-8. Both teams had four shots on goal.

United’s last win was a 5-3 victory over Orlando on July 4.

—

