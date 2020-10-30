Dabo Swinney confirms QB Trevor Lawrence to miss BC game due to COVID-19

(WSPA) – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Thursday night that quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College following a positive COVID-19 test.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” Swinney said in a statement.

“He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday.”

Lawrence tweeted about his diagnosis Thursday night where he said that his symptoms have been “relatively mild.”

“The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love,” said Lawrence. “I hate that I can’t be there, but I’ll be watching from isolation and pulling for our guys while I wait for the opportunity to rejoin the team.”

Here is the ACC’s protocol for a positive COVID-19 test:

Pursuant to CDC guidance, a student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 shall be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms/positive test and t least 1 day (i.e., 24 hours) has passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement of respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath). A student-athlete’s medical treatment will be determined by institutional medical staff, and be considered unavailable for training, team/group activities or game play until the student-athlete has both completed necessary isolation and had a medical clearance by team physicians. Consistent with NCAA Constitution 3.2.4.19, the institution’s medical staff must have unchallengeable autonomous authority to determine medical management and return-to-play decisions related to student athletes.

It’s a note of added importance as while the Tigers are a 31-point favorite over Boston College, they visit a Top Five Notre Dame team November 7th in a game that could decide the ACC regular season title and Lawrence’s availability would obviously be a huge factor for that game.

Lawrence, considered among the leading Heisman Trophy contenders and the likely top pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, has passed for over 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

The Tigers have used three other quarterbacks this season. Highly regarded true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, who’s played in five games and is 12-19 for 102 yards with no touchdowns passing, would be considered a likely choice to start Saturday.

Redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh has played in four games and is 5-17-1 passing for 17 yards with no touchdowns.