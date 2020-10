Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(KETK)- The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

According to a tweet from a reporter for the NFL, the Cowboys are adding the player from the Cleveland Browns to their team.

The #Cowboys are signing QB Garrett Gilbert off the #Browns’ practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2020

This news comes after quarterback Dak Prescott injured his ankle on Sunday.