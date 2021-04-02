Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle tests positive for COVID-19

Dallas Mavericks’ US head coach Rick Carlisle follows the action, during their NBA Global Games match against the Detroit Pistons at the Mexico City Arena, on December 12, 2019, in Mexico City. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

(KETK) — Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle announced on Friday, he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Carlisle has already been vaccinated and is hopeful this is a false-positive and is being retested.

The Mavs are currently on the road in New York City and are scheduled to take on the Knicks are 6:30 p.m.

KFXK Fox 51