Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle tests positive for COVID-19

(KETK) — Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle announced on Friday, he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Carlisle has already been vaccinated and is hopeful this is a false-positive and is being retested.
The Mavs are currently on the road in New York City and are scheduled to take on the Knicks are 6:30 p.m.
