Daly, Hall lift Saint Joseph’s past La Salle 91-82 in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Ryan Daly scored 30 points and Jordan Hall finished with a triple-double and Saint Joseph’s beat La Salle 91-82 in overtime on Saturday.

Hall scored a season-high 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and distributed 10 assists and Saint Joseph’s (2-14, 1-9 Atlantic 10 Conference) which ended its six-game losing streak. Hall posted the Hawks’ first triple-double since Dwayne Jones on February 19, 2005.

Taylor Funk added 20 points, and the redshirt junior now is just 15 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

Christian Ray had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Explorers (8-14, 5-10), who now have dropped four straight

Jhamir Brickus added 17 points, six assists and five steals. Sherif Kenney had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Explorers with the win. La Salle defeated Saint Joseph’s 90-83 on Jan. 18.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com