Daniels leads Abilene Christian over Tarleton State 69-48

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Damien Daniels posted 11 points as Abilene Christian rolled past Tarleton State 69-48 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 12 points but committed seven turnovers for the Texans (1-2). Montre’ Gipson added 10 points and six rebounds. Tahj Small had seven rebounds.

