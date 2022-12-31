ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Clarence O. Daniels II’s 17 points helped New Hampshire defeat Albany 67-51 on Saturday in an America East opener.

Daniels added six rebounds for the Wildcats (6-7). Nick Johnson added 17 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Kyree Brown was 4 of 9 shooting to finish with nine points, while adding seven assists.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the Great Danes (5-11) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Albany also got 11 points from Da’Kquan Davis. Marcus Jackson had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.